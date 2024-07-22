Powerful North Yorkshire Mayor urges Government to back £20 million Harrogate College rebuild

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The powerful new Mayor of York and North Yorkshire has intervened in the row over Harrogate College’s £20 million expansion

Harrogate-born David Skaith, who triumphed over the Tories in North Yorkshire in the mayoral election in May, has written to the Secretary of State for Education requesting an extension to the time limit attached to the Department for Education’s (DfE) funding for the £22m project.

Designed to upgrade the college’s facilities so they can meet the area’s current and emerging skills needs, the campus redevelopment was due to start this year for completion in 2025.

But the launch of a Judicial Review has knocked the timetable back, jeopardising the DfE funding.

Harrogate-born David Skaith, right, the powerful new Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, with Danny Wild, Principal of Harrogate College. (Picture contributed)

In his letter to the Minister, Mr Skaith, a York businessman who was a pupil at Rossett School in Harrogate, said: “I’m writing on this occasion to request an extension to the funding timeline for Harrogate College to complete the much-needed rebuild they have planned through your Department’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund.

“North Yorkshire Council had granted the college planning permission and preparations were being made for construction to begin.

"However, an application for Judicial Review has been made by a local individual opposed to the rebuild.

"This is highly unusual given the new college is being built on the current site.

"Potentially missing this valuable window of opportunity to redevelop Harrogate’s only general further education college would be a damaging outcome for local people, employers and the regional economy.”

Speaking in June, Chris Bentley, who is one of Harrogate’s biggest commercial property owners, said he pushed for a judicial review on behalf of Hornbeam Park, which neighbours the college.

Mr Bentley said described the £20m expansion project as "ill-conceived" and a “disaster for parking”.

But the York and North Yorkshire Mayor’s letter to the Government is being supported by a host of other influential figures including Tom Gordon MP, the recently elected Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough, and David Hughes CBE, the Chief Executive for the Association of Colleges.

A number of local headteachers, employers and organisations have all also added their signatures in support.