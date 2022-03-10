Pothole repairs to take place across North Yorkshire

Quick and effective repairs are being scheduled, using two state-of-the-art machines brought into the county at short-notice.

A council spokesman said that the repair system - spray injection patching - provides a mechanised all-in-one solution of cleaning and drying holes, then fills them with a cold bitumen compound to seal cracks, then an aggregate to fill the hole and provide a lasting repair.

“This process has been trialled recently in the county and the system has proved successful,” said the spokesman.

“Because the process is completed quickly, it reduces disruption for road users, is cost effective and allows for increased numbers of repairs to be carried out compared to using traditional methods.”

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, our Executive member for Highways, said: “The trials carried out were very successful and this is a great opportunity to repair more roads.

“This is good news for residents of North Yorkshire, spray injection patching is a much quicker process of repairing potholes and the repairs tend to last a lot longer.

“It offers a cost effective way of repairing potholes whilst reducing the inconvenience to the travelling public. We have also secured the services of this specialist equipment later in the year.”