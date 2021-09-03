Postmaster’s long service rewarded

Gillian Waller was presented with a long service award by Post Office Area Manager Dawn Penty and thanked her for her devotion in running the service from her Yew Tree Cottage home.

Gillian took on the branch in 1990 when she was expecting her first child after the then postmaster decided to step down.

This enabled Gillian to work from home, as the Post Office operated from the front hall, which meant that Gillian could juggle her official duties and her childcare commitments.

“The Post Office started in our front hall,” said Gillian.

“There were no computers back then and the services were mainly pension books and the odd postal order.

“When we needed to introduce a computer, we adapted what used to be an old coal shed to accommodate the Post Office.”

She added: “It has meant that I could continue working from home when I had my children and I was able to fit the day around their school.”

Goldsborough Post Office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9am–1pm, and a bell rings to let Postmaster Gillian know there is a customer in the branch.

Gillian explained how the Post Office had changed significantly over the three decades she has been running Goldsborough Post Office.

The branch now offers banking services, which is popular with the local community as it means that, following recent bank branch closures, customers do not have to travel far to access essential services.

“Goldsborough is a small village, so I’ve got to know most people by their name over the years,” added Gillian.

“Offering banking at the Post Office enables me to help the community, including the elderly, to access their banks.

“Lots of customers bring their cheque deposit envelopes to the Post Office.”

Gillian thanked the local community and her loyal customers who have supported her over the years.

Post Office Area Manager, Dawn Pentry, said: “We wanted to recognise Gillian long and loyal service to the Goldsborough Community.”

“Her Post Office is at the heart of the village. Whilst visiting the branch I observed Gillian serving her community.

“The customers really value her and the service she provides, one customer thanked her for helping with some ID verification documents, and was genuinely grateful, saying she does not know what she would have done without her.”