Popular Wetherby eaterie is rated in world's top 10% restaurants by Tripadvisor
Located at 31 High Street, the Bengal Lounge restaurant is thrilled to pick up a Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Award.
The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10 percent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor with five stars.
The restaurant’s owner Bhoktiar Hussain said: "We are incredibly honoured to be recognised once again in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.
“This achievement would not be possible without the support of our lovely customers and the hard work of our team.
"Their commitment to delivering outstanding dining experiences every day is what makes moments like this possible.
“Thank you to all our guests and staff for helping us reach this milestone.
"We are proud to be among travellers' favourites this year, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional experiences."
It’s not the first award that the Bengal Lounge has won in the last 12 months.
In February 2024 the much-loved restaurant won Highly Commended in the Nation’s Curry Awards.
The Bengal Lounge offers sit-in, takeaway and delivery.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners.
This award is based on feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.
For more information, visit: https://www.bengalloungewetherby.co.uk/