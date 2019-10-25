Popular Wetherby attraction opens Brexit room for Halloween

Stockeld Park, one of Europe’s scariest attractions, has created its very own Brexit Room to mark Britain’s scheduled - but delayed - departure from the EU on Halloween.

Here are 15 of the most expensive homes for sale in Harrogate right now

Winner of Europe’s best new scare attraction at the Scare Awards in 2017 and Finalists in 2018, the Haunted House, is one of Stockeld Park’s key attractions for Halloween.

This year the attraction will feature a pumpkin patch for the first time.

A genuine Victorian property with a ghostly past, the Farm House lies in a dark corner of the Stockeld Park Estate in Wetherby.

George Grant, Estate Manager at Stockeld Park, said: “With Brexit falling on Halloween, the Farm House is a paralysis-inducing purgatory from which there is seemingly no escape. Visitors to the Farm House have had pretty extreme reactions. The smell, décor, light and surprises lying in wait are the scariest experience we’ve ever created.”

Beyond the Brexit Room is a smaller room with five doors, only one of which opens to the exit. The others contain the most alarmist Brexit scenarios on both sides of the argument, including food shortages and stockpiling, medicine shortages and emergency, migrant crisis and war in Ireland.

The fifth door, the exit, is about persevering, whatever the outcome.

George said: “We wanted to have some fun around the horror of the Brexit purgatory. Whether you voted remain or leave, it’s been one of the most drawn-out, divisive periods in British politic and fear unites us all!”

Other freakish frights include The Shooting Dead, featuring state of the art laser weapons to take down a gang of zombies in the laser arena, and an Ice Fright disco on the ice rink brings a DJ bloodbath on the ‘decks of death’.

The Farm House is part of the Fright Nights hosted at Stockeld Park on October 29, 30 and 31 from 6pm-10pm.

Special plans for Remembrance Day in Knaresborough

The attraction is also hosting pumpkin picking and carving this half term.

This year it has added to its Halloween Adventure by creating a huge pumpkin patch to enable visitors to get crafty.

There are more than 7,000 pumpkins waiting to be picked and carved into jack-o’-lanterns.

Visitors can pick their own pumpkin before heading to the carving corner where Stockeld’s rangers will give youngsters a helping hand and the tools to sculpt their personalised ghoulish design.

The Pumpkin Experience runs from October 26-31 alongside a host of other activities to keep visitors of all ages entertained, and just a little bit scared, during the day and the evening.

Youngsters can enjoy everything from face painting, a Halloween costume catwalk show through to the Monster Mash panto and walks in the ghoulish maze.

​Stockeld Park also switches on its epic Winter Illuminations – the country’s largest and most creative light displays - in time for Halloween. The award-winning Enchanted Forest in the historic grounds will transform after dusk with over 100,000 lights.

There will be a series of Halloween Adventures for young children over the autumn half term.

Devastated Stray - footpath 'may reopen in days' says Harrogate Council

To book or find out more visit www.stockeldpark.co.uk/events/season/halloween/