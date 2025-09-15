Popular takeaway business in Harrogate is forced to relocate after just one week despite 'incredible support'

Staff at a family-run takeaway food van in Harrogate which saw daily queues of customers say they are "heartbroken" at being thrown off their pitch after just one week.

Harrogate street food business The Spud Van says it had been given permission to trade on Hornbeam Park in Harrogate.

From the very start, this small family-owned business was a hit but this story of a small traders trying to find their place in the town has a sad ending – so far.

The owners of The Spud Van say that, after a complaint from another business, they were asked to move on.

Nicola and The Spud Van Team are now looking for a new location in Harrogate to trade from. (Picture contributed)

Which is what they’ve done, after making sure they left the area tidy, they say.

But the whole saga still hurts, say Nicola and The Spud Van Team who are now looking for a new location in Harrogate to trade from.

"It’s really disheartening, especially as the surrounding businesses on Hornbeam Park we’ve come to know and love are just as upset as we are.

"We were blown away by the support in our first week. "People were literally lining the streets and we sold out every day.

Queues of customers - From the very start, the family-owned Spud Van was a hit but now they need to find a new site. (Picture contributed)

"It’s heartbreaking after all the hard work and the support from the community has been incredible.

“But we don’t want to give up

"We’d love to keep serving the community, if we can find a new spot."

The Spud Van are now issuing a simple but important appeal:

“If you know of anywhere in or around Harrogate that might welcome us, we’d be so grateful if you could point us in the right direction.”