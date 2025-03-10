Popular Nidderdale Walk set to return for 31st year with scenic routes in support of local charities

The popular annual Nidderdale Walk, which has raised over £1 million for local charities throughout the years, is set to return in May.

This year will be the 31st anniversary of the highly successful event organised by the Rotary Club of Harrogate.

Taking place on Sunday, May 18 from Pateley Bridge, the event offers participants a choice of six routes ranging in distance from four miles to 26 miles, with the route covering some of the most stunning scenery in Yorkshire.

The event uniquely offers participants the chance to raise money for a charity of their choice.

A spokesperson at Nidderdale Walk said: “The sole purpose of this event is to provide you with well organised and waymarked walks with checkpoints along the way to enable you to raise money for your own charities.

"To date, over £1 million has been raised by participants for their own charities, which is an amazing achievement.”

This year, estate agent Verity Frearson will once again be supporting the Nidderdale Walk.

They will be helping the Rotary Club of Harrogate by covering some of the costs of hosting the event and promoting the brilliant work that they do.

A spokesperson at Verity Frearson said: "The Rotary Club do such a fantastic job in organising this event and raising over £1 million over the last 30 years really is incredible.

"It is our pleasure to be able to help cover their costs, allowing even more money to go directly to local charities.

“Members of our team had great fun taking part in 2024 and are already looking forward to the 2025 walk.”

For more information and to enter, visit https://www.nidderdalewalk.com/