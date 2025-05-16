Popular Nidderdale Walk returns this weekend after raising more than £1m in total

It’s a big weekend for walkers, outdoors scenery enthusiasts and local charities as the Nidderdale Walk returns for its 31st year.

Boasting six different distances to choose from, this long-running and popular annual event will start this Sunday, May 18 at the Scout Hall in Pateley Bridge and follow well marked routes through the beautiful scenery of Nidderdale.

The shortest course is a four-mile route around the village of Wath while the longest is a 26 mile marathon up to Scar and Angram reservoirs.

The other distances available include eight, 15, 18 and 22.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Harrogate, Nidderdale Walk has raised more than £1 million for charities over its lifetime.

Its policy is to let participants raise money for a charity of their choice.

In total, this year’s event is being supported by 30 local charities and those that provide at least ten adult entrants will receive a donation from the Rotary Club of Harrogate of 50% of their entry fees.

A spokesperson for Nidderdale Walk said: “The sole purpose of this event is to provide entrants with well organised and waymarked walks with checkpoints along the way to enable them to raise money for your own charities.

"To date, more than £1 million has been raised by participants for their own charities, which is an amazing achievement.”

This year, estate agent Verity Frearson will once again be supporting the Nidderdale Walk.

The Harrogate-based firm will be helping the Rotary Club of Harrogate by covering some of the costs of hosting the event and promoting the brilliant work that they do.

A spokesperson at Verity Frearson said: "The Rotary Club do such a fantastic job in organising this event and raising over £1 million over the last 30 years really is incredible.

"It is our pleasure to be able to help cover their costs, allowing even more money to go directly to local charities.

“Members of our team had great fun taking part in 2024 and are already looking forward to the 2025 walk.”

For more information and to enter the Nidderdale Walk 2025, visit: https://www.nidderdalewalk.com