Popular Knaresborough pub is reintroduce Sunday lunch this weekend for Mother's Day

Sunday lunch is returning to a popular pub in Knaresborough this weekend just in time for Mother's Day.

Located next to Knaresborough railway station, close to Waterside and Knaresborough Viaduct, The Mitre first opened its doors in 1923 on the site of a 19th century public house.

This welcoming traditional pub was closed for a period under previous proprietors Market Town Taverns.

But, in May 2024, it reopened under new owners Brew York, the award-winning independent brewery.

Known for its high-quality beers; it was named Brewery Business of the Year in the SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) Business Awards in 2022, The Mitre has always enjoyed a strong reputation for its drinks, food and hotel rooms.

Living up to that pedigree, it is to bring back Sunday lunches from this Sunday, March 30.

Running from noon to 6pm, there will be a Sunday Roast and a Specials Board with two courses including any dessert from the menu.

To book a table, visit: https://ordertab.menu/by_mitre/bookings

The bustling Mitre also holds special events.

Coming up Thursday, April 24 is an exclusive MasterChef Menu event for one night only courtesy of MasterChef Finalist Nick Rapson who is coming to The Mitre.

Rapson finished as the top Latin Chef on the BBC TV in 2023 before training at the Two Michelin Raby hunt near Darlington.

Inspired by his Venezuelan roots and time in Michelin-starred kitchens, Nick has crafted a three-course menu featuring the very dishes that wowed the judges on MasterChef.

More information at: https://www.themitre.uk/