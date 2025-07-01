Popular indie Harrogate bar reveals 'a few little changes that we think customers will really like'
Since it underwent a £250,000 expansion in 2023, Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen has become one of Harrogate’s busiest bars and a significant part of the independent scene in Harrogate.
Located at 47 Oxford Street, the business is never one to rest on its laurels.
Now it has unveiled a series of further improvements for customers, including a new head chef, new table, a new ‘order from your seat outside’ service and a fabulous new cocktail for the summer.
Owner Simon Midgley, said: "We’re always working to make Starling the best it can be and a bit of a haven in the heart of Harrogate.
"We listen careful to your feedback and lately, we’ve made a few little changes that I think you’ll really like.
"We'd like to thank our customers for being part of what makes Starling such a great place to be.”
Starling was established in 2016 to create a relaxed cafe bar with equal emphasis on high quality craft beer, specialist coffee and homemade food.
It is also famed, in particular, for its pizzas.
The forthcoming improvements include:
New head chef
Dynamic head chef Levi Colgan is bringing fresh energy and flavour to the menu and has invited the whole Starling team to help dream up some cracking new specials for the end of the month.
Comfier surroundings
Things inside are feeling a whole lot cosier thanks to new soft furnishings from Sasha Interior.
Outside in The Nest, Starling has added blankets, heaters, seat pads and a Jumbrella for wet weather.
Order from your seat outside
All food and drink in the Nest outside can be ordered at and delivered to your our table by scanning the code.
Indoors continues to have full table service for food.
New summer cocktail
Worked up in house by Dan G and Andy, The Starling Sling is a sunshine-friendly mix of No. 3 London Dry Gin, DOM Benedictine, Crème de Cassis, bitters and pineapple juice.