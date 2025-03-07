Popular independent Harrogate store is to close down in town centre

An independent Harrogate shop whose popular entrepreneur owner helped design her own jewellery brand is to close down after sharing “laughter and tears” with her customers.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Infinity & Co Boutique moved into its enlarged store in Victoria Shopping Centre's piazza area adjacent to the main entrance in early 2022.

Up to that point, the business had operated for 18 month as a jewellery boutique with a team of designers, briefed by founder, Samantha McDermid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new larger Infinity & Co Boutique offered an extra dimension – a wide selection of beautiful ladies clothing including hand selected garments, predominantly from Italy and France – stylish, comfortable and easy to wear.

Harrogate shop to close - Infinity & Co Boutique moved into its enlarged store in Victoria Shopping Centre's piazza area adjacent to the main entrance in early 2022. (Picture contributed)

Despite its combination of friendliness and good taste, the shop is now holding a closing down sale.

Its owner has posted a fond farewell on Facebook, saying: "I want to express my sincere gratitude for your wonderful support over the years.

"I’ve met so many amazing people, shared laughter and tears, and even received plenty of menopause advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Most importantly, I’ve made friendships that will last a lifetime. It’s been a blast."

The closure of Infinity & Co Boutique is far from an isolated case in the wider Harrogate economy.

The independent business joins the ranks of other closures in the retail sector and food and drink sector in Harrogate over the last few years.

It is worth noting that Victoria Shopping Centre still contains a number of significant stores, including Next, WH Smith, HMV, Sports Direct, Poundland and Toyland Toyshop.