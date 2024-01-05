Popular Harrogate swimming pool built in Victorian era will close for maintenance work
Chris Watt of Starbeck Residents Association reports that Starbeck Baths, which was built in 1870, is closed for a week for planned maintenance.
This popular community facility, which is located on Spa Lane, was forced to close last March when an air leak was discovered in the pool’s plant equipment causing poor water clarity.
Owned by Brimham Active, a company set up by Harrogate Borough Council to run public pools and leisure centres in the district, there was concern over its possible permanent closure in 2020 – unfounded as it turned out – when the idea was floated of a new, better pool and leisure centre in Knaresborough.
The same year saw Starbeck Baths temporarily closed due to the Covid pandemic and an issue with pool filters.
The pool is expected to reopen to the public on Thursday, January 11.