Popular Harrogate restaurant gets a new freshen-up in the heart of visitor economy

A Harrogate restaurant located in one of the prime spots for the town’s conference and events trade has undergone a new freshen-up.

Located close to Harrogate Convention Centre, here's been an Italian restaurant at 16 Cheltenham Crescent for decades.

Many readers will remember Gianni’s when it traded successfully from that very spot in the 1980s and 90s before moving to a new home.

It’s now been Vivido Bar & Restaurant for years, priding itself on using only fresh local and imported Italian ingredients to showcase the fantastic cuisine of Italy.

Harrogate firm KDG property services has been responsible for the freshen-up at Vivido Bar & Restaurant in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Since new owners took over Vivido in March 2019, they have worked tirelessly to improve the look and feel of the restaurant.

Recent weeks have seen the exteriors of this independent, family-run Italian restaurant given a real good freshen-up.

Harrogate firm KDG property services has been responsible for the new look, giving some tender loving care to the windows and painting all the way around.

Inside, the outdated men's toilets have been refurbished.

The restaurant is also now fully air-conditioned inside.

As for what happened to Gianni's, that has traded successfully under the banner of Gianni's Brio Restaurant and Pizzeria at 40-42 King's Road, Harrogate for the last 20 years or so.

For more information on Vivido, visit: https://www.vividorestaurant.co.uk/