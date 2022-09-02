Popular Harrogate Post Office counter clerk retires after 26 years of service

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim previously worked at various Post Offices in North Yorkshire for 11 years before he moved to work in Alison’s village shop 15 years ago, which is a Londis convenience store and artisan deli.

This involved Tim learning lots of new skills serving shop customers, plus using his extensive knowledge of Post Office products and services.

Alison Paige, Spofforth Postmistress, said: “Tim Dee is so well-known in the area as he was born and bred in nearby Wetherby and he will be sorely missed with his retirement.

Tim Dee has retired after 26 years serving Post Office customers in Spofforth and various Post Offices in North Yorkshire

“Tim is a real character.

"He’s very tall – you can’t miss him - and he has a way of engaging with customers that makes him popular and unforgettable.

"He’s always very smartly dressed in shirt and tie.

"I’m dealing with food all day, making artisan bread, preparing sandwiches and other snacks, so I’m more casually dressed and when reps come in from companies, they always assume that Tim is the boss and I laugh to myself and leave Tim to chat to them.”

Alison let customers know about his forthcoming retirement and they all decided to organise a generous collection of travel money which was given at a presentation on August 30.

In 2020, Spofforth Post Office won the Post Office We’re Stronger Together Award for going above and beyond for the community during the pandemic.