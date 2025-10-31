Popular Harrogate music night to pay tribute to Leonard Cohen's Greatest Hits

Audiences at the forthcoming Vinyl Sessions event in Harrogate event focusing on Leonard Cohen will learn he wasn’t merely a legendary musician he also had a legendary libido.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen on Wednesday, November 12, the bestselling album in focus – Leonard Cohen's Greatest Hits – contains several classic songs directly inspired by lovers and muses.

Cohen’s partner for much of the 1960s, Marianne Ihlen, is the subject of two of his greatest songs, So Long Marianne and Bird On A Wire.

The album does not include his thoughts on his flings with Velvet Underground chanteuse Nico or Joni Mitchell, who he hooked up with at Newport Folk Festival in 1968.

But it does contain Chelsea Hotel No2 in which Cohen recalls a one-night stand with singer Janis Joplin in New York’s historic establishment.

Hosted by Vinyl Sessions’ founder Colin Paine, the audio menu for the evening will feature Sony’s powerful flagship STR6200F from 1973 and driving age related RAM200 Monitor speakers.

There will also be a video plus a historical introduction written and presented by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

The fun will start at 7.30pm and every penny raised goes to Harrogate Healthcare Community Charity.

After four sell-out events in a row, places for this special Vinyl Sessions are already filling up quickly.

Advance booking is strongly advised via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-leonard-cohen-tickets-1845102434049

It is possible to pay on the door but please email [email protected] to make sure you get a seat.

More information at: https://vinylsessions.org/