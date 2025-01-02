Popular Harrogate café to close for a fabulous refit and freshen up in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s most famous cafe and farm shop is to close temporarily for its biggest revamp since it first opened.

News of the refurbishment at Fodder, the first since it was launched at the Great Yorkshire Showground in 2009, doesn’t mean loyal customers need panic.

Work to refurbish the shop will start in January when the shop closes on Friday January 10, although the Fodder café and airstream will remain open.

Both the café and shop will close on Monday, February 17 before reopening again on Monday, March 17.

The exciting refurbishment at Fodder in Harrogate will be the first since it was launched at the Great Yorkshire Showground in 2009. (Picture contributed)

Fodder Airstream will remain open throughout the refurbishment.

The aim of the refit is give one of Harrogate’s most popular destinations a fresh look and enable Fodder to stock even more Yorkshire suppliers than ever.

Fodder’s manager Vanessa Pitt, said: “The new refit will allow us to create a space that really puts our farmers and producers front and centre.

“We will stock more Yorkshire suppliers than ever before, offer tasting tables to allow customers to try before they buy and create a more contemporary feel around the shop and café."

Fodder was established in 2009 to help and support the local farming community.

It sells locally sourced food and drink in its award-winning farm shop and café and online from its home in Harrogate.

In total, Fodder works with more than 430 Yorkshire farmers and producers and 85% of what its sell and serves comes from Yorkshire.

Allister Nixon, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which owns Fodder said: “We have come up with a refurbishment plan that ensures that Fodder is a showcase of Yorkshire produce as well as being commercially sound for the future, enabling us to continue to invest back into the agricultural community.

“Fodder is special and unique in that all of its profits go back to charity, enabling us to further support farmers through education, grants, support groups and health checks.

"We really appreciate our customers’ loyalty and support through the refurbishment period.”

Stay tuned to Fodder’s social media and website for previews of the new-look farm shop and cafe.

For more information, visit: https://www.fodder.co.uk/