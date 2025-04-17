Popular Harrogate cafe-bar is to close temporarily for customer improvements and new menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning independent Harrogate bar-cafe is to close temporarily to prepare for major changes – including new full table service for diners.

Currently in the running for two awards in the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards, Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen is to close next Tuesday, April 22.

But it will reopen just one day later to make sure the whole team is up to speed on the new menu format and operational improvements.

Since it underwent a transformative £250,000 expansion and refurbishment in early 2023, Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen has become one of Harrogate’s busiest bars and a significant part of the independent scene in Harrogate.

Famed, in particular, for its pizzas, Starling was established in 2016 to create a relaxed cafe bar with equal emphasis on amazing craft beer and stunning specialist coffee, alongside simple but great quality homemade food.

As part of the new changes, Starling has been working on tweaking the menu for Spring and Summer in time for the relaunch on Wednesday, April 23.

When it reopens, it will be running full table service for diners at all its internal tables with a discretionary 10% service charge added to bills.

Director Simon Midgley of Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen said: “There are a few exciting things happening at Starling .

"We’ve been paying close attention to when our customers love to dine, and we’re making a small change to serve them better.

"By focusing on these peak times for food service, we can continue to bring our customers the delicious dishes, great variety, and top-notch service they expect.

"I’d like to say a big thank for everyone’s continued support.”

Starling is also about to update its food service hours.

From Wednesday, April 23, its kitchen will be open at the following times:

Weekdays: 10am-2.30pm and 5pm–9pm

Weekends: 10am-9pm.

As a supporter of the local community, Starling is to begin donating 50p to Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity for every Benchmark pizza sold.

That’s on top of the money its raise for the charity through Dan’s Sunday quiz, which has already raised more than £3,000.