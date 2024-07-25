Popular Harrogate bakery's croissants listed in UK top 20 in national competition
After entering The Best Croissant in the UK competition with high hopes earlier in the year, wholesale artisan bakery Bakeri Baltzersen went on to receive the most votes in the North.
The result means the bakery owned by Harrogate cafe Baltzersen's is through to the UK final against the 20 other top bakeries.
Run by Isigny Butter Company, judging in the final of The Best Croissant in the UK competition will be based on four areas - shape, regularity and volume, colour and pastry development, texture and taste.
All now rests in the hands of its Head Baker Jacob Vezey who has been with Bakeri Baltzersen's since it was launched at Kettlesing in 2020.
For the final he needs to deliver 20 freshly-baked croissants made using Isigny 1909 pastry butter by 10am on Thursday, September 26 when the final of The Best Croissant in the UK competition will take place at The Savoy in London.
Since it opened on Oxford Street in 2012 under husband and wife team Paul and Katie Rawlinson, Baltzersen’s Scandi-flavoured cafe has become a trendsetter.
The £250,000 investment in its own bakery has earned Bakeri Baltzersen a strong reputation for handmade breads, pastry, cakes, traybakes and cookies.
Particularly popular are its croissants, cinnamon buns and almond croissants – and its range of long-fermented sourdough loaves, rye, ciabatta and more traditional yeasted white and granary style loaves/rolls.
More information at: https://www.baltzersens.co.uk/