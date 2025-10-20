Popular chamber choir to perform at Harrogate's acclaimed 'Wigmore Hall of the North' venue

By Graham Chalmers
Published 20th Oct 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 10:28 BST
A Harrogate venue regarded as one of Britain’s best platforms for classical music is to host an event by the town’s leading chamber choir.

Often called the ‘Wigmore Hall of the North,’ due to its warm acoustics and a superb Yamaha grand piano, The Wesley Centre is to welcome the autumn concert by Vocalis on Saturday, November 8.

Located on Oxford Street, The Wesley Centre is accustomed to a wide variety of classical music events, including internationally-acclaimed artists.

Under musical director James Savage-Hanford, Vocalis will be performing Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem with Frank Martin’s Mass for Double Choir, as well as the 1st movement of Antonin Dvořák’s Piano Quintet in A Major, Op 81 and Maurice Ravel’s Cinq Melodies Populaires Grecques.

Harrogate's impressive Wesley Centre is to host the autumn concert by Vocalis on Saturday, November 8. (Picture contributed)

Fauré’s Requiem is probably the most widely-loved due to its focus on peace, serenity, and consolation. It is impossible not to be moved by the comforting beauty of this humble masterpiece.

For this performance, Vocalis will be accompanied by the Dales Ensemble and Tim Harper, Assistant Musical Director of Ripon Cathedral with Jennifer Clark, soprano soloist.

Ravel’s Cinq Mélodies Populaires Grecques will be sung by Jennifer Clark, soprano, accompanied by Tim Harper.

The lyrical 1st movement of Dvořák's Piano Quintet in A Major, Op 81. will be played by Tim Harper and the Dales Ensemble.

Refreshments will be available during the interval.

Tickets are available online via www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk

The public can also buy tickets from choir members or on the door.

Concessions plus essential companions/carers are free.

