Popular Berwins Salon North event to return to Harrogate with fascinating topic

The Healing Power of Sound will be explored in the next enlightening and entertaining instalment of Berwins Salon North in Harrogate.

The guests for the popular TED-style talk will be Dr Haru Yamada, Jonathan Ainscough and Joanna Moncrieff.

Among the questions which will be discussed and, possibly, answered will be what if the way we listen could transform our relationships?

And did you know there are 14 energies of listening?

Taking place at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate on Thursday, June 5 at 7.30pm, the discussion will be led by the following:

Dr Haru Yamada

Dr Haru Yamada is a PhD sociolinguistics researcher and writer. Her life’s mission is to champion listening, in many ways enforced by a serious accident which left her nearly deaf and with a lifelong hearing disability.

Drawing on the Japanese concept of ‘KIKU’, Haru shares a transformational guide to becoming better listeners.

Jonathan Ainscough

Jonathan Ainscough is a writer, director, and performer working across opera, theatre, and immersive choral performance. He leads the English National Opera Breathe project, an award-winning breathing and wellbeing programme supporting Long COVID patients, and collaborates with Streetwise Opera, conducting performances at major venues.

Joanna Moncrieff

A passionate advocate for innovative approaches in mental health, Joanna Moncrieff is a founding member and co-chair of the Critical Psychiatry Network and a leading expert in critical and social psychiatry.

In Chemically Imbalanced, Joanna takes readers on a thought-provoking journey through the history of the serotonin theory of depression.

Berwins Salon North tickets: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/event/berwins-salon-north-june-2025/