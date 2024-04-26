Popular beer festival to return for Harrogate charity with a family-friendly approach in wonderful setting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the resounding success of last year's event, Henshaws Beer Festival next is returning to Henshaws Arts & Crafs Centre in Knaresborough on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, promising an unforgettable weekend filled with frothy fun for the whole family.

Each adult ticket receives a limited-edition souvenir pint glass and two drink tokens but, be warned, they are being snapped up fast.

Bigger and better than ever before, attendees at Henshaws Beer Festival on the bank holiday weekend can look forward to an eclectic array of handpicked beers, gins, wines, and ciders, all proudly crafted in Yorkshire.

Fantastic local breweries, including Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing Co, Roosters, and Turning Point, will unite to provide the best of the best in Beer for this yearly event.

Fun activities and games throughout the day will ensure entertainment for kids and adults alike, as well as pop-up vendors offering a tempting variety of freshly cooked foods, from sizzling BBQ to delicious fresh pizza and more.

Flora Simpson, Senior Fundraiser at Henshaws, said: “‘We are so excited to invite the community into our unique and special space at the Arts and Crafts Centre.

"It is the perfect festival site, offering a large stage area, undercover spaces, and both outdoor and indoor seating.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude for the local sponsors, especially the title sponsor, Evelyn Partners, and the collaborative efforts of the local breweries who without the event simply wouldn’t be possible.”

There will also feature two stages of live music from local talents, featuring sets from artists such as Henshaws ambassador DJ Rory Hoy, who never fails to get the party started, and acoustic artist Leo Hicks who has been featured on BBC introducing and is a not to be missed performance.