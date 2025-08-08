Popular bar-restaurant that is Harrogate social hotspot is crowned among Britain's best

A popular Harrogate bar-restaurant which has been one of the town’s most talked about establishments since it first opened 15 years ago has won a new award.

It was in 2010 that The Fat Badger was launched by the HRH Group inside the White Hart Hotel on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.

Known for its AA rosette-awarded restaurant, real ales, sociable atmosphere and, also, as a place to be seen, the bar-restaurant is now featuring in the first-ever list of the top 50 hotel restaurants in the UK.

The new rating is the result of a collaboration of OpenTable, an online restaurant-reservation service, and KAYAK. a metasearch engine for travel services.

The Fat Badger is not the only HRH Group owned bar-restaurant in Harrogate to appear in the top 50.

Its sister bar-restaurant The Pickled Sprout, opened in 2020 inside The Yorkshire Hotel on John Street, also makes the list.

As part of research carried out by Open Table and KAYAK, it was revealed that nearly half (48%) of hotel restaurant diners over the past year have been local residents, rather than residents.

Sasha Shaker, senior director of UK and Ireland at OpenTable, said: “Hotel restaurants are experiencing a true renaissance.

"These venues are no longer just convenient, they’re coveted.

“With 72% of Brits saying they are willing to rebook a hotel based on a positive dining experience at its restaurant, it’s clear that the dining spot is just as powerful a draw as the room.”

More information at: https://www.opentable.co.uk/c/top-restaurants/top-50-hotel/