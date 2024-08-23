Popular annual event in Harrogate district is rated 'most weird and wonderful sporting event' in Britain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular annual event in the Harrogate district has been rated the 'most weird and wonderful sporting event' in the UK.

Launched in 1966, Knaresborough Bed Race attracts approximately 30,000 spectators to watch the thrilling action.

A new study using in-depth desk research from sources such as Reddit, Google and various UK news outlets has rated the much-loved day in Knaresborough as the UK’s most weird and wonderful sporting events to try in 2024.

The research was carried out by South Western Railway who used the most searched for unusual sporting pursuits using keyword search data.

And the Great Knaresborough Bed Race was ranked top in Britain.

The top sporting oddities in the UK

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire

A 69% search increase in the past quarter.

Welly Wanging, Upperthong Village, West Yorkshire

A 48% search increase in the last quarter.

The UK’s Wife Carrying Championships, Dorking, Surrey

A 21% search increase in the past quarter.

Bog Snorkelling, Llanwrtyd Wells, Mid Wales

During the August Bank Holiday weekend, competitors from around the world gather in Llanwrtyd Wells for bog snorkelling.

Cooper Hill Cheese Rolling, Brockworth, near Gloucestershire

Each early May bank Monday holiday, cheese enthusiasts from around the world flock to Cooper’s Hill for the iconic cheese rolling event in a tradition believed to be more than 600 years old.

Other entries

World Nettle Eating Championships, Bridport, Dorset

Founded in the 1980s, participants compete to consume the most stinging nettle leaves within an hour.

Knaresborough Bed Race factfile

Knaresborough Bed Race is held on the second Saturday of June each year and also features a parade of 90 decorated beds, passengers and runners parade through the town.

Set in the town’s scenic and hilly terrain, the beds are then pushed through a 2.4 mile course, through leafy parkland, up and down vertiginous climbs, across cobbled streets and culminating in a swim through the icy waters of the River Nidd.

The annual event is organised by Knaresborough Lions to raise money for local charities and good causes.

