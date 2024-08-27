Poppy cards wanted for Wetherby older people postal scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular charity postal scheme needs poppy-themed cards to help Wetherby older people mark Remembrance Day.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly is making an early call for crafty kids and volunteers to hand make the cards, which will then be sent to over 60s across the district in November.

It’s all part of WiSE’s ‘Send A Smile’ scheme, which aims to cut feelings of isolation by sending older people pieces of proper post to let them know someone is thinking of them.

Melody Mills, Send a Smile Scheme coordinator, said: “Our seasonal appeals are really successful, with hundreds of cards being sent to older people in our area over Christmas and Easter.

WiSE is appealing for handmade Remembrance Day cards for its Send a Smile Scheme.

“Last year, we received more than 220 cards from local Brownie groups, nurseries, primary schools and children for our poppy card appeal. We got so many emails and letters with positive feedback that we didn’t want to miss the opportunity of marking this important national occasion.

“We know that remembering those who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice is incredibly important to many people in our area- including older people- which is why we’re appealing for Remembrance Day themed cards.”

Cards can be posted or dropped to the office at WiSE, 24 Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6NL. The cut-off date for receiving cards needs to be no later than Sunday October 13 to ensure they reach a recipient before Remembrance Day- also known as Armistice Day- on November 11.

WISE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC). Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support. It was given the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last year, which is equivalent to an MBE. For more information about the Send a Smile Scheme visit www.w-ise.org.uk/our-services/#smile