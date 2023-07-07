Pop-up dog café coming to Harrogate with unlimited puppuccinos and treats for dachshunds, pugs, frenchies and doodles

For those who love to get social with their four-legged friends, a Pup Up Cafe will be hosting special sessions for owners of Dachshunds, Pugs, Frenchies and Doodles at Revolución de Cuba on Saturday, July 15.

The breed-specific events allow dog owners to meet up with others to let their dogs socialise in a safe and fun environment.

There will be unlimited puppuccinos and treats for the pooches, lots of photo opportunities, local dog businesses to browse and plenty to keep the dogs busy.

The Pup Up Cafe will be held on the top floor of Revolución de Cuba for owners of Dachshunds (10am), Pugs/Frenchies (2pm) and Doodles (4pm).

A spokesperson for Pup Up Cafe said: “Pup Up Cafe is a traveling events company that hosts breed specific dog events across the United Kingdom.

“We understand that dogs are more than just pets, they are beloved members of the family and we strive to create events that reflect this.

"Whether you’re looking to socialise with other dog owners, learn more about your dog’s breed, or simply spend some quality time with your furry companion, Pup Up Cafe has something for everyone.

“So come join us at our next event and experience the Pup Up Cafe difference for yourself – trust us, your dog will thank you.”