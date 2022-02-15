Ponds postcards launch to boost Nidderdale nature

Picture: Freshwater Habitats Trust for All.

Thanks to funding through Yorkshire Water’s Biodiversity Programme, the project is a partnership between national charity, the Freshwater Habitats Trust, and Nidderdale AONB.

Devised by the Priority Ponds Project Officer, Kate Wright, the cards feature a short form to fill out asking for the location, pond type, and date of any species spotted, such as frogs, toads or newts.

The information gathered will help Kate build a picture of the AONB’s pond network and its wildlife, which will help with future conservation work.

Kate said: “We are keen to hear about all sorts of ponds, whether it’s an ornamental garden or container pond, or a pond in the wider countryside.

“Many ponds, especially seasonal and woodland ponds, are currently not mapped.”

People are also being asked to share their pond photos on Twitter #NiddPonds tagging @katewfreshwater

Kate said: “There’s an array of reasons why ponds are crucial for our landscape and its wildlife. Clean water ponds can store carbon, helping to combat climate change.

“Ponds also support more endangered species than lakes, rivers or streams, as well as providing valuable havens for wildlife.”

Some 50 per cent of UK ponds have been lost in the 20th century, with nine of out ten ponds damaged by pollution.

The project follows the success of the AONB’s three-year citizen science project, The Wild Watch, which saw thousands of surveys carried out by volunteers on 76 target species including owls, hedgehogs, reptiles, invertebrates and flowering plants.

Kate is also training a team of dedicated volunteers for the project which has seen 40 teams of volunteer surveyors recruited for the survey of at least 50 ponds.

She added: “Identifying our priority ponds will help us protect those of high ecological value.

“Pond life increases landscape biodiversity by 25 per cent, so strengthening our pond network is a huge priority. We really value the time and dedication of our volunteers.”

The bespoke cards can be found in schools and community settings, and can be returned by Freepost.

Businesses, outlets, youth or voluntary groups within Nidderdale AONB that would like to support the project by helping distribute the postcards can get in touch with Kate directly on [email protected]

For those who live outside Nidderdale AONB, there are still opportunities to get involved.

The Freshwater Habitats Trust has launched its annual spawn survey.