Polls showing Tories will lose Harrogate played down by Lib Dem candidate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tom Gordon, who is rated to have an 82% chance of success in Harrogate and Knaresborough by forecasting website Electoral Calculus, said it was up to voters who their MP was and nothing was a foregone conclusion.
But, after a hard-fought campaign, Mr Gordon pointed out that some polls have predicted there could be as little as 1% in the result in Harrogate and Knaresborough.
The only way to guarantee a change of MP in the constituency after 14 years of Tory control, he added, was to vote Lib Dem, even if that meant voting tactically.
“After speaking to thousands of people across the constituency in this campaign, it’s clear that people are desperate for change," said Mr Gordon.
"But to beat the Conservatives we need Labour and Green supporters to lend us their votes to make sure this happens.
"Labour are a distant third. They simply can’t win here.
"More and more Labour and Green voters in Harrogate and Knaresborough have told me they are backing me
"But every single vote will count.
"Voting for Labour or Green risks letting the Tories sneak a win and keeping them in power.
"We are the only realistic challengers in Harrogate and Knaresborough.
"By voting Liberal Democrat you are voting for a strong local champion.”
An Ipso poll for the UK at the start of the week put Labour on 42%, the Conservatives on 19%, Reform UK on 15%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 7%.
Lib Dem Leader Ed Davey said: "People are crying out for change and are turning to the Liberal Democrats to deliver it in areas where only we can defeat the Conservatives.”
One in five UK voters say they will vote tactically on Thursday.
At the last election in Harrogate and Knaresborough in 2019, Conservative Andrew Jones scored 52.6 per cent, down 2.9 per cent on 2017, while the Lib Dems took 35.6 per cent, up 12.2 per cent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.