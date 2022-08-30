Police issue update in search for missing 73-year-old Harrogate woman
North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV footage to help find a 73-year-old woman who has been missing from her care home since Saturday morning.
Judith Holliday, who is 73-years-old, was last seen walking along Harcourt Road on Saturday, August 27 and has not been seen or heard from since.
CCTV cameras captured Judith leaving her care home at 10:32am.
They have also captured her shortly after this time at Harrogate bus station.
The last confirmed sighting was at Library Gardens in Harrogate at 10.43am on the same day.
Specialist resources which include the operational support unit have spent the last few days searching for Judith and a police drone has also been used to allow officers to search large open areas around the Harrogate area.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Judith as she requires daily medication, and it’s believed that she doesn’t have this with her.
She also has a limited amount of cash and doesn’t have a mobile phone with her.
Judith is described as white, thin build, approximately 5ft in height, with medium length grey bobbed hair and was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers and a coat.
Anyone with any information that could help with the search for Judith should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Matthew Bulmer.
If you have an immediate sighting of Judith, you are encouraged to call 999 immediately.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220153505 when providing any information.