Police issue appeal to find Ripon man who has been missing since Sunday evening

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help and information to find a man who has gone missing from Ripon.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Gavin Dhont, 45, who has been missing from Ripon since Sunday.

Gavin is of thin build and has short dark brown hair.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option one to speak to the Force Control Room.

Gavin Dhont, 45, has been missing from Ripon since Sunday evening
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220219012 when providing information.

