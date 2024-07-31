Police issue appeal after assault at Harrogate Bus Station on two girls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and information about an assault at Harrogate Bus Station.

The incident happened at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday, July 24 2024.

Two girls were waiting for a bus home when an unknown suspect verbally abused and spat at them.

The suspect is described as approximately 30-year-old, 5'4 tall and was slim build.

Appealing for witnesses - North Yorkshire Police pictured at Harrogate Bus Station after the incident. (Picture contributed)

She was wearing dark leggings or jeans with a long purple, mauve coat on with the hood up.

She also had a pink fabric mask with a flower pattern on it.

The police are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone who recalls seeing the suspect in the area, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Megan Smith.