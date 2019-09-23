Police escort called in to save Wetherby wedding after road closures for UCI Road World Championship cycling event

A police escort was called in to help a bride make it to her special day on time after the roads to the venue were closed for the UCI Road World Championships.

Lisa and Matt Jowitt were set to get married at 1pm on Saturday at the Engine Shed in Wetherby.

But the road closures around the town meant that Lisa, who was staying at the Mercure hotel, wasn't able to get to the venue on time - until her chauffeur driver arranged for the police to escort them.

Clare Gill, Operations Manager at the Engine Shed, said: "We did know of York Road closures in advance but were not advised of the main road through Wetherby being closed. All the guests were informed in advance to arrive here well before 12.30 when the York Road closed even though the ceremony wasn’t until 1pm."

And the wedding went off without a hitch after the bride eventually arrived at the venue.

The Engine Shed posted on Facebook: "What a fabulously busy weekend of weddings. Nothing could stop our bride getting to her wedding at The Engine Shed - not even the UCI Road World Championship."