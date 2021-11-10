Poetic find at Boroughbridge Oxfam store

Shoot Me With Flowers, printed in Guyana in 1974, contains the first poems published by John Agard, whose work is on the GCSE syllabus.

A copy of the little book turned up at the High Street shop and was spotted by staff.

Shop manager Mel Wrightson said: “Jon Purday, our book-sorting volunteer, checked out the book and found that only a few copies ever got to England, and that not even the British Library, which gets a copy of everything that’s published here, had one.

“We got in touch with the library and they were delighted to buy it from us.”

Nicole-Rachelle Moore, the Curator for Caribbean Collections at the British Library was delighted with the find.

“John Agard is such a popular and important British writer and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

“We have all his other work in the national collection but not this one, because such a small number were privately printed.

“It’s not so much that it’s hugely valuable – copies have changed hands online for around £20 – but that it’s a rare little treasure that completes our collection.”

Mel added: “It just goes to show what special and interesting things come into Oxfam Boroughbridge.

“And the fact that John Agard’s best-known poem on the school syllabus is Checking Out Me History and we found his first book in Black History Month is a coincidence that made me smile.”

John Agard came to Britain shortly after writing Shoot Me With Flowers.