Plea to house refugee family

Plea to landlords in Pateley Bridge area. Picture Gerard Binks

A Nidderdale charity group is urgently looking for a home for a refugee family.

The plea for help comes after the offer of a property has fallen through as the group continues in its aim to give refugees a new life in the area.

“The house we had found for a refugee family has fallen through and we need to try to find a new one as soon as possible,” said Peter Wright of Nidderdale Community Welcome.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re looking for a two, three or four-bedroomed property near a bus route in Nidderdale, ideally near Pateley Bridge, with a garden.

“We offer significant benefits for private landlords.

“We need a property which can be available to the family for a minimum of two years, but the arrangement could easily extend for much longer.

“This offers certainty to the landlord and avoids the cost and disruption of changing tenants regularly.”

He added that signing up to the agreement can have benefits to landlords.

“To remain in the UK, the refugee family must not get into any trouble. So for landlords, that means no crime, no midnight flits, no antisocial behaviour, no cannabis farms, no mattresses/vehicles dumped in the garden.

“Members of our team have experience of supporting up refugee families.

“Without exception, we know that the refugee families keep their homes scrupulously clean, neat and tidy.

“We don’t yet know what size family we will welcome, the Home Office and UNHCR will choose a family based on the number of bedrooms we can offer.”