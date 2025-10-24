Plea to Harrogate traders as entries open for 'unmissable' 2025 Christmas Shop Window Competition

Entries are now open for Harrogate’s spectacular annual shop window event which brings visible festive spirit to the town in the run-up to Christmas.

Harrogate Business Improvement District is delighted to be leading on this year’s Christmas Shop Window Competition once again, offering the chance to local businesses to get involved with Harrogate’s festivities.

The competition always brings a sparkling, vibrant feel to the town every year, allowing businesses to showcase their dazzling displays in the crucial festive season.

Last year saw The Cheeseboard located on Commercial Street, take home the overall crown in the dazzling competition, following more than 30 entries from a range of businesses across different sectors.

Winning display - Last year saw The Cheeseboard, located on Commercial Street, take home top prize in the Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition. (Picture contributed)

This year, Harrogate BID is partnering with the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce to facilitate and host the contest.

The categories will feature shops, hotels, pubs and restaurants, professional services and a number of discretionary awards.

Bethany Allen, Operations Manager at Harrogate BID said: “This competition is huge part of the festivities in Harrogate each year and we really look forward to hosting it.”

“It really adds to the vibrancy of the Christmas offer and also includes our local businesses in the Christmas celebrations, alongside the Christmas Fayre and other attractions.”

“We already can’t wait to see this years entries, we know our members always pull out all the stops and create the most amazing displays.”

Entries are now open and businesses within the BID area have until Monday, December 1 to enter and dress their windows, taking into consideration three key criteria that the judges will be looking for in illumination, innovation and the Spirit of Christmas.

Judging of the windows will take place on Tuesday, December 2.

One new aspect this year will see the windows judged on how well they are lit.

The innovation will look into how new and different a display is, while the ‘catch all’ category will be judged on how well a display portrays the spirit of Christmas.

If you are a town centre business in Harrogate and would like to enter the competition, please fill in the online form by clicking: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=WlrV5dyDzkSfjD2D9BruOsL2PHaAXnRLqp23xQCFop1UNzVROVpJUUpMUUJOTzIzMzJQRFJQMlJVQi4u