Plea for Harrogate people's 'generosity' as organisers prepare for popular fireworks event

The fantastic Stray Bonfire and Fireworks have been held annually for more than 50 years and is “one of those events that really captures what Harrogate is all about” but its organisers are relying on public support more than ever as costs soar to £15,000.

Taking place on Saturday, November 8, the family-friendly entertainment at Harrogate Stray Charity Bonfire and Fireworks, whose headline sponsors are Your Harrogate radio, will start at 5pm.

Doing all the hard work are Harrogate Round Table’s members, supporters, friends, and family members who volunteer their time planning, setting up, managing, and tidying up the event every year.

The much-loved community event generates funds in aid of a local charity, this time round Martin House Children’s Hospice.

But this essential part of the Harrogate calendar is one of the few remaining major fireworks events across the country where an entry fee is not charged.

Over the years, costs have kept rising and now stand at approximately £15,000, including the fireworks themselves, road traffic management, first aid provision, equipment and licensing

A spokesperson for Harrogate Round Table said: “Many people think that the council puts on – or funds - the Stray Fireworks but that is not the case.

"In fact, Harrogate RoundTable has to pay a £1,000 deposit to the council in order to put the event on.

"Every year the generous donations of the public not only cover the costs of the event but generate a surplus in aid of a local charity.

"The event is completely reliant on the generosity of the public on the evening to donate as much as they can afford to this year’s supported charity."

Harrogate Stray Charity Bonfire and Fireworks timetable

Entertainment: 5pm

Bonfire lit: 6.30pm

Fireworks: 7:15pm

The event is located on the Stray alongside Oatlands Drive, close to St. Aidan’s School.

There is no parking in the immediate vicinity so it is recommended that attendees arrive on foot.

The event will have an expanded food offering this year, with visitors given the choice of wood-fired pizzas, salt and chilli chicken and fresh donuts.

More information at: https://harrogateroundtable.co.uk/harrogate-stray-charity-bonfire-fireworks/