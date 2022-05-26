Platinum Jubilee: Harrogate praised for pulling out all the stops with a huge number of events

With just a week to go until events begin to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession to the throne of Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew Jones MP said the Harrogate district was rising to the occasion for this “astonishing” moment in British history.

“Seventy years is an astonishing span of public service and it is right that we should celebrate the first British monarch to reach that milestone,” said Mr Jones.

“When I see the huge number of events and activities our district is putting on it makes me enormously proud of our community and of everyone, including our local councils, who have pulled out all the stops.”

Two of the biggest Jubilee events during the four days of celebrations starting next Thursday will take place in Harrogate’s Valley Gardens and at the newly-created Jubilee Square at West Park Stray.

But the list of Platinum Jubilee events stretches far and wide across the district with lots planned in Ripon and Knaresborough, in particular, often with the support of Harrogate Borough Council.

Mr Jones’s words of praise were echoed by the leader of Harrogate Borough Council and the main opposition party.

Council leader, Coun Richard Cooper said the district was set to put on the “party of a lifetime”.

“It is right that we are putting on the party of a lifetime. It follows a grim few years when many of us feel our leaders have somewhat let us down.

“The Queen though stands out as someone who unites our communities and has done so for more than 70 years.”

June 2 to June 5: What are the the Queen’s Jubilee plans and what national events are happening?

A special extended bank holiday weekend from June 2-5 will see communities across the UK celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen, now aged 96, is expected to attend a few select events in person.

Thursday, June 2: Trooping the Colour - The Queen’s Birthday Parade will be held at 11am on Horse Guards Parade followed by the Royal Family’s balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

Thursday, June 2: A nationwide chain of beacons will be lit, with the Principal Beacon at Buckingham Palace at 9pm.

Friday, June 3: Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Saturday, June 4: The Queen, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs.

Saturday, June 4: BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace with famous music acts performing at Buckingham Palace.

Sunday, June 5: Big Jubilee Lunches will take place at streets across Britain.