Plans to build new ‘green gas’ facility near Wetherby as part of UK's net zero targets
Following a consultation with the local community and stakeholders in the autumn, leading energy company ENGIE has submitted plans to North Yorkshire Council to develop an agricultural Anaerobic Digestion (AD) facility to the east of the A162, Bond Ings at Sherburn-in-Elmet.
The proposed new facility – which will sit alongside the existing Low Farm AD facility and new woodland planting – will take agricultural feedstocks and wastes from local farms and turn it into renewable gas via a process called Anaerobic Digestion (AD).
As well as creating green gas, reducing reliance on imported natural gas, the site will work in partnership with local farmers to give them a regular source of income whilst reducing their carbon footprint.
Stuart Rennie, Managing Director of Renewable Gases UK at Engie, said: “Farm waste in the local area is currently largely spread to land which releases carbon into the atmosphere.
"Our plans would, instead, see it used to generate a local supply of green gas which is all part of our national mission to make farming more sustainable and support the UK’s decarbonisation journey.
“The facility will also create local jobs and support projects in the community through a dedicated Community Benefit Fund.
"We’ve already had some really useful suggestions of local causes we could support.”
ENGIE is a global leader in low-carbon energy and services and produces renewable electricity from the sun, from onshore and offshore wind and green gas from our biomethane plants.
As a company, it has a lengthy track record in building and operating renewable energy facilities.
It already operates several AD plants across the South West of England, supplying green energy to local homes and businesses.
The proposal is being brought forward in response to the UK’s legally binding target to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
It is expected that North Yorkshire Council will make a decision on the plans early in the new year.
If approved, work is anticipated to start by summer 2025.