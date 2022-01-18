Plans for hair transplant centre at hall

Dr Faisal Arshad is seeking permission to convert Red Hall House, the historic former Rugby Football League headquarters, into a clinic.

Plans to convert the historic former Rugby Football League headquarters into a “centre of hair transplant excellence” have been submitted to Leeds City Council this week.

The 17th century Red Hall House, in Shadwell, was put up for sale in 2019 and now looks set to become the home of the Hair Dr Clinic, according to papers published by Leeds planning chiefs.

A document submitted along with the plans stated the clinic, run by Dr Faisal Arshad, specialises in “high quality hair transplant surgery”, and has outgrown its current premises in Dewsbury.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The design and access statement from developers said: “The doctor and the clinic’s reputation over the last two years has grown swiftly across the UK and the expectation is that Red Hall will become a flourishing centre of hair-transplant excellence as well as other day case surgeries such as ophthalmology and facial plastic surgeries.”

The document also claimed the work would create an extra 28 jobs. It added that those travelling far for surgery will need to stop over in Leeds, and that this would create extra business for nearby hotels, restaurants and cafes.

As part of the work, developers plan to demolish three “non-historical” buildings, including portacabin offices, the link buildings built in 1979 and nearby garage.

The application form for the work states: “The demolitions/alterations proposed remove poor quality additions to create a functional hospital building and in turn enhance the building and ensure its long term retention and refurbishment.”

Red Hall was built in the 1640s, and was bought by the Leeds Corporation in 1937. It became the headquarters of Leeds City Transport Deelopment during the second world war, and was then used as an elderly ladies’ hostel between 1978 and 1991.

The Rugby Football League became its most recent tenants in 1996, before moving to Manchester in May 2021, with the building sitting empty ever since.