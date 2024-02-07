Harrogate skyline

Approval of root protection fencing, hedgerow details and scheme of landscaping under condition 4, 6 and 10 of planning application 22/02556/FULMAJ which permitted the erection of two no. grain stores, replacement general store; feed mill extension; formation of HGV and car parking and landscaping in connection with the existing mill business.

W E Jameson And Son Limited The Mill Foxholme Lane Masham Ripon North Yorkshire HG4 4EL

Approval of details required by Condition 10 (External Lighting) of planning permission 23/00916/DVCON (Variation of Condition 3 (Approved Plans) of planning permission 22/00777/FUL to substitute revised plans in relation to site layout).

Land Comprising Field At 431305 464500 Station Lane Burton Leonard North Yorkshire

Single storey front, side and rear elevations. Two storey rear extension.

46 Aspin Oval Knaresborough North Yorkshire HG5 8EL

ZC24/00107/DVCONSinglr storey extension to cafeteria to create WC.

The Marigold Cafe 16 Waterside Knaresborough North Yorkshire HG5 8DE

Variation of Condition 2 (approved drawings) and removal of 3 (use and dates of occupation) of Application Reference Number: 16/02659/DVCON for Variation of condition 3 (use and dates of occupation) of Permission 6.49.148.A.FUL to allow holiday cottage to be used as a permanent residential dwelling. Date of Decision: 22/08/2016.

High Green Cottage High Green Farm Wath Road Pateley Bridge North Yorkshire

Erection of detached Garage & Erection of detached woodstore

Laverton Hall Laverton Ripon North Yorkshire HG4 3SX

Discharge of Condition 4 (Management Plan) of ZC23/01774/FUL

Priestcarr Lodge Farm Legram Road Marton Cum Grafton York North Yorkshire YO51 9QF

Agricultural Building

Crossgate Farm Cattal Moor Lane Cattal York North Yorkshire YO26 7QH

Removal and replacement of 3no antennas, internal upgrade of existing equipment room and ancillary development thereto including the installation of 1no GPS node.

The Exchange Station Parade Harrogate North Yorkshire

Single storey front extension to incorporate the existing porch. Garage conversion. Alterations to fenestration.

4 Leadhall Close Harrogate North Yorkshire HG2 9PQ

Construction of extension at ground floor and basement level to the rear of the property, with replacement entrance gate and railings to match existing.

Ladywood 26 York Road Harrogate North Yorkshire HG1 2QL

Halo lit fascia signage to existing retail unit.

Monsoon And Accessorize 20 - 22 James Street Harrogate North Yorkshire HG1 1RF

Replacement conservatory with extension 3.6m deep, 4.3m wide and 3.7m high. Replacement garage door with door and window.

13 Rievaulx Close Knaresborough North Yorkshire HG5 8NG

Felling of 1no. Goat Willow Tree within Harrogate Conservation Area

St Marks Church Leeds Road Harrogate North Yorkshire HG2 8AY

Widening of existing access, single storey wrap around extension and demolition of existing garage. Erection of front porch.

1 Walnut Grove Harrogate North Yorkshire HG1 4EQ

Application to approve details relating to condition 3 (windows) of planning approval - 23/00514/FUL - Redevelopment and partial change of use from Class C3 to Sui Generis HMO of existing dwelling to create 1no. 2 bedroom apartment (C3-basement level) and 1no. 9 bedroom HMO (Sui Generis - Ground, First and Second floors) including the installation of replacement windows.

14 Hyde Park Road Harrogate North Yorkshire HG1 5NR

Application for approval of details relating to conditions 4 (schedule of works and windows); 5 (method statement); and 6 (contamination) of planning approval 20/04385/FUL - Conversion and change of use to form 4 apartments and an A3 retail unit to the ground floor, part demolition and erection of 2 apartments to the rear. Alterations to existing openings and shop front and provision of new openings and rooflights.Revised surface areas and landscaping. (Revised Scheme)

Second Chance 80 North Street Ripon North Yorkshire HG4 1DP

Retrospective application of the reposition boundary fences & Erection of proposed single storey extensions.

16 West Lane Ripon North Yorkshire HG4 2LQ

Non-material amendment to finish of metal framework for planning permission ZC23/03877/FUL - Erection of a non-grass turf cricket net system, consisting of 4 lanes of artificial surface surrounded by a semi-permanent cage. Erection of associated security fencing.

Harrogate Cricket Club The County Ground St Georges Road Harrogate North Yorkshire HG2 9BP

Felling of 1no. Cherry Blossom Tree within Harrogate Conservation Area

11 Alexandra Road Harrogate North Yorkshire HG1 5JS

Single storey rear extension, internal alterations to lower ground and ground floor. Alterations to rear garden.

12 Promenade Square Harrogate North Yorkshire HG1 2PH

Non-illuminated flex-face sign (visuals only)

M&CO 6 - 8 Fishergate Ripon North Yorkshire HG4 1DY

Discharge of condition 4 (Landscaping scheme) of planning permission: 14/02469/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 2 (Approved plans) of planning permission 6.79.26.L.REMMAJ to allow amendments to the approved plans to ensure the development meets sustainable homes code level 4.

Yorkshire Water PLC Harlow Hill Water Treatment Works Harlow Moor Road Harrogate North Yorkshire HG2 0AE

Erection of Cast Iron Canopy to Rear

13 Queen Parade Harrogate North Yorkshire HG1 5PP

Erection of 9m wind turbine

Hill Top Farm Dacre Harrogate North Yorkshire HG3 4AF

Approval of details of surface water management during construction, highway engineering drawings, highway surface water disposal, street lighting, program of completion of works, means of precluding from the highway surface water from non-highway areas, measures to prevent deposition of mud, grit and dirt on public highways and record of existing highway condition under Conditions 17, 20, 22, 25 and 26 of Application ZC23/02248/DVCMAJ

Old Goods Yard Hutton Bank Ripon North Yorkshire HG4 5DT

Erection of 3no. dwellings and demolition of an apartment building and a dwelling.

Bankside Back Tewit Well Road Harrogate North Yorkshire

Application for approval of details required by Condition 25 (Air Source Heat Pump) of planning permission 22/00197/FULMAJ (Full Planning Application for the Erection of 2no. Commercial Buildings (Use Class E(G)) for Form Six Units and Four Units Respectively with Associated Parking and Landscaping).

Land Comprising Development At 430762 451387 Thirkill Drive Pannal North Yorkshire

Erection of single storey rear/side extension

St Marys Cottage Roecliffe York North Yorkshire YO51 9LY

Internal and external alterations to dwelling permitted under Prior Notification consent ZC23/01588/PBR to include; Erection of extensions; Alterations to roof form; Layout alterations; Alterations to internal and external ground levels; Installation of retaining wall;Installation of field drain; Installation of solar panels; Installation of flue; Installation of replacement entrance gate; Alterations to parking; Extension of garden; Installation of EV charging point.

Land Comprising Field At 441396 463030 Limebar Bank Road Marton Cum Grafton North Yorkshire

Deletion of Condition 4 of Application Reference Number: 89/01693/FUL (Alterations to provide owners accommodation and 1 letting room (Amended Scheme)) - to allow use as a public bar or restaurant for the consumption of food and /or drink.

Newton House Hotel 5-7 York Place Knaresborough North Yorkshire HG5 0AD

Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling

10 St Winifreds Road Harrogate North Yorkshire HG2 8LN

Demolition of garden room, lean-to boiler room and 2-storey integral garage with room over. Replacement 2-storey structure incorporating kitchen extension at ground floor and living room at 1st floor, replacement lean-to structure to accommodate kitchen extension. New single storey extension to accommodate kitchen extension. Internal alterations to existing listed house. Erection of semi- subterranean single storey gym extension.

Loftus Hill Ferrensby Knaresborough North Yorkshire HG5 9JT

The installation of new antenna support poles to support 3 no. new and 3 no replacement antenna, ancillary radio equipment, 1 no. equipment cabinet and upgrades to existing equipment cabinets at ground level, and ancillary development thereto.

O2 Telecommunications Mast Telephone Exchange Park Row Knaresborough North Yorkshire

Replacement of 5 windows in private courtyard to rear at 30 Cheapside, Knaresborough

30 Cheapside Knaresborough North Yorkshire HG5 8AX

Approval of details under Condition no.3 (AMS) of Planning Permission 22/03290/FUL - Demolition of existing house and associated outbuildings and the erection of a replacement dwelling.

Leckhampton House Hill Top Lane Pannal North Yorkshire HG3 1QG