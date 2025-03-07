Pinewoods Conservation Group welcomes new protective status for Harrogate wooded beauty spot

The battle to protect Harrogate’s Rotary Wood took a new twist this week with the confirmation that the Pinewoods has officially retained its status as an Asset of Community Value.

With the original expansions plans by bottled water brand Harrogate Spring Water now nearly nine-years-old, and still awaiting final planning approval in the face of widespread opposition, the news is a welcome boost for Pinewoods Conservation Group.

Neil Hind, Chair of the volunteer-led charity which works to improve and protect the wooded area in the public interest, said: “We are pleased that the Pinewoods has maintained its important status of an Asset of Community Value.

"The report by North Yorkshire Council confirms that the woodland is of critical value to the residents of Harrogate and that the work of the charity is acknowledged and appreciated.

"We know that development threats remain to the woodland and this additional legal protection is vital in maintaining its future.”

It is the third time that the Pinewoods have been given this status, with the original awards via Harrogate Borough Council being awarded in 2015 and 2020, each for the maximum five-year period allowed under The Localism Act.

As such, the designation will exist until 2030 where it again can be reapplied for.

In its report called Assessment of Assets of Community Value Nomination, North Yorkshire Council said it was evident that the Pinewoods was used by a large number of people from different demographics on a daily basis, for recreational and social activity.

It also acknowledged that the Pinewoods Conservation Group had increased its hard work to maintain the cherished area.

As for the significance of Asset of Community Value status for the Pinewoods on the long-running battle over the environmental impact of Harrogate Spring Water’s expansion plans which would bring new jobs, Pinewoods Conservation Group said the following:

"This means that if it is anticipated that the land will be either subject to a sale or granting of a long-term lease then the council should inform us of the “intention to dispose“.

"This is likely to happen should full planning permission be granted.”