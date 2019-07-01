The Mayor and Mayoress of Ripon, Eamon Parkin and Sarah Henry, have a go at first aid with the Ripon Army Cadets.

Pictures that capture the brilliance of Ripon Armed Forces Day

Ripon proudly celebrated the outstanding contribution of its armed forces at the weekend, with a day packed full of displays, live music and moving commemorations.

Ripon Armed Forces Day was organised by Ripon City Festivals, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ripon Rowels - join us as we take a look through some of the Ripon Gazette's best photographs from the event.

Picture: Gerard Binks.

1. A flypast over Ripon Town Hall was among the highlights of the day

Picture: Gerard Binks.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Picture: Gerard Binks.

2. The Harrogate and District Sea Cadets band playing in the Market Square

Picture: Gerard Binks.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Picture: Gerard Binks.

3. Standard bearer David Dodds of Ripon RAFA holds the RAF standard

Picture: Gerard Binks.
freelance
Buy a Photo
The Harrogate and District Sea Cadets band playing in the Market Square. Picture: Gerard Binks.

4. Big crowds enjoyed Ripon Armed Forces Day

The Harrogate and District Sea Cadets band playing in the Market Square. Picture: Gerard Binks.
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3