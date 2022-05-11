PICTURE SPECIAL: Thousands of pounds raised for Harrogate charities at annual Nidderdale Walk

The Nidderdale Walk, which celebrated its 28th anniversary on Sunday, attracted walkers and runners from all across the region.

Participants included local Brownie and Cub packs, Girl Guide leaders and dozens of walkers and runners who wanted to raise money for causes close to their heart.

This year the walk was also attended by 9 Platoon Cambrai Company from the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, who raised almost £800 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

John Fordyce, President of the Rotary Club of Harrogate, which organises and facilitates the walk, said it was a very successful day: “It was a super day for everyone involved.

“We have a long tradition of supporting local charities and there were some amazing walkers and runners who took part and helped raise much needed funds for good causes.

“It was a pleasure to welcome 9 Platoon Cambrai Company to the event for the first time and the Junior Soldiers were a great credit to the Army Foundation College.

“We hope to welcome them back next year and build on our relationship.”

The walk has raised over £92,000 for charities over the last 28 years and the organisers hope that last weekend’s event will be a significant boost for local causes.

Some of the charities who took part included Harrogate Neighbours, Disability Action Yorkshire, Harrogate Easier Living Project and Saint Michael’s Hospice.

John added: “Our volunteers were amazing and put in so much work in the run up to the walk, and I want to thank them for all of their efforts.”

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours who took part, said: “We had a fantastic day and we were delighted to raise £120 for the Harrogate Rotary who have been big supporters of Harrogate Neighbours, particularly during the very challenging lockdowns.”

Lizzie Hughes, Project Development Worker at the Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), added: “We absolutely love taking part in the Nidderdale Walk each year.

"The Rotary Club work so hard to make it a safe and well organised event and we received a warm and friendly welcome at each of the checkpoints.

"The weather was very kind this year and although the walk was tough, Nidderdale put on its finest display for us to enjoy.

“We were delighted that so many people chose to raise money for HELP – we had teams of staff, volunteers and supporters doing the 8, 15 and 26 mile routes and collectively they’ve raised over £1,200 towards our services.

"There aren’t many low cost community challenge events like this where you can raise money for your own cause so we’re really grateful to the Rotary Club for giving small charities a platform to raise this kind of money.”

Jackie Snape, Chief Executive at Disability Action Yorkshire, commented: "The Nidderdale Walk is a fantastic way for local charities to raise funds whilst having a great day out.

"This year we only had a small team from Disability Action Yorkshire but still managed to raise over £300, so thank you so much to our supporters.

"It was an ideal day for walking and the organisation of the event by the Rotary makes it a great experience, from the greeting you get when you walk in, to the congratulations when you return."

Plans for next year's event are already underway.

To keep up-to-date with announcements and details, visit https://www.nidderdalewalk.com/

Nidderdale Walk 2022 Members of the 9 Platoon Cambrai Company from the Army Foundation College in Harrogate joined walkers and runners at this year's Nidderdale Walk

Nidderdale Walk 2022 Over 300 walkers and runners took part in the popular annual Nidderdale Walk last weekend, raising £26,000 for charities across the district

Nidderdale Walk 2022 Over 300 walkers and runners took part in the popular annual Nidderdale Walk last weekend, raising £26,000 for charities across the district

Nidderdale Walk 2022 The Supporting Older People charity took part in this year's event, raising over £800