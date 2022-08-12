PICTURE SPECIAL: Junior soldiers graduate in proud day at Harrogate's Army Foundation College

A crowd of around 4,000 family members and friends watched as the Junior soldiers marched off the parade square.

The Army Foundation College hosts arguably the most comprehensive basic soldier training in the world, tailored exclusively to Junior Soldiers.

Lieutenant Colonel Simon Farebrother MC, Commanding Officer of The Army Foundation College, said: “These soldiers represent the very best of our nation’s young people.

"They are now ready for their second phase of training which will hone the skills learnt here and develop those required for their chosen trade.

“They follow in the footsteps of those who have graduated from the college before them and gone onto great careers in the British Army.”

The parade marks not only the successful completion of 42 weeks and 21 weeks of training, but also the 75th anniversary of Harrogate’s Uniacke Barracks.

The courses today include a range of modules including military training, education, leadership and initiative development, sport, and adventurous training.

The Senior Inspecting Officer, General Sir Patrick Sanders KCB, CBE, DSO, ADC Gen, added: “There are some moments in a person’s life that they remember forever – these are the moments that matter and this is one of those moments.

“This is an Army that is currently mobilising to prevent the spread of war in Europe.

"It is a task inherently linked to our core purpose - to protect the nation by being ready to fight and win wars.”

