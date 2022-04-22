PICTURE SPECIAL: An egg-cellent Easter enjoyed by all across the Harrogate district in the stunning sunshine

Temperatures reached 19°C and people of all ages headed out to much-loved attractions across the district to enjoy the long bank holiday weekend with their family and friends.

There was an egg-stravaganza of family fun at RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate, with dozens of larger-than-life handpainted eggs waiting to be discovered on the Giant Egg Hunt.

Equipped with an explorer pack, adventurers followed clues and solved numerous puzzles to complete the trail and were rewarded with a chocolate treat at the end.

At Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough, the woodland was transformed and visitors of all ages followed the Bunny Door Trail on the look out for giant eggs.

There is something for the whole family at England’s oldest tourist attraction including a large children’s adventure playground, museum and gift shop.

There is still time to visit Mother Shipton’s Cave and take part in the Easter activities, with the event running everyday until April 24.

For more information, visit https://www.mothershipton.co.uk/events/easter/

Looking ahead, it will remain dry for the final weekend before children head back to school, the perfect opportunity to get out and about and explore everything the district has to offer.

Five-year-old Hallie Dean pictured with Humpty Dumpty at The Bunny Door Trail at Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough

Two-year-old Aayla Clayton pictured at The Bunny Door Trail held at Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough over the weekend

Four-year-old Jessica Hainsworth with the giant eggs at the East Egg Hunt at RHS Gardens Harlow Carr

Three-year-old Orla Kenedy and ten-year-old Tiegan Rooney enjoying tea with the March Hare at The Bunny Door Trail in Knaresborough