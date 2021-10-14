Pick your own pumpkins at Birchfield Ice Cream Farm in Harrogate

28th September 2021 Pictured 3 year old Beatrice Whitley with a trailor load of pumkins at Birchfield Icecream Farm ready for the Pumkin Festival that starts on 2nd October. Visitors can pick the home grown pumkins from the fields, enjoy icrecreams and the usual farm attractions. Picture Gerard Binks

Families can visit the pumpkin patch free of charge - with pumpkins priced between £1 and £12 - or pay £5 to include entry to the farm and the pumpkin carving barn.

The £5 admission charge includes the chance to see the farm animals including piglets, goats, ponies, donkeys, guinea pigs, sheep and pigs as well as a six-acre maize maze with a quiz to complete, two bouncy castles, go karts, an outdoor sandpit, swings, toy tractors, a woodland walk and a giant bale mountain. The pumpkin carving barn includes all the tools needed to carve your Halloween creations and visitors can feed any left over pumpkin insides to the pigs. Wheelbarrows are available to transport the larger pumpkins.

There will also be lots of new and exciting pumpkin and Halloween-themed photo opportunities in both the patch and the farm area while the cafe will be serving a range of take out food, drinks and ice creams.

The farm, in Summerbridge, Harrogate, is home to a herd of Jersey cows whose rich milk and cream is used to make delicious home made ice cream. Known as one of Yorkshire’s premier ice cream producers, the farm uses only natural flavours and colourings to make more than 30 different flavours.

The festival is open seven days a week with no need to book. The pumpkin patch opens at 10am to 4pm on weekdays and from 9am on weekends, with the farmyard opening daily at 10am. Under twos go free.