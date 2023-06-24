Phenomenal ticket success for 2023 Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate as sell out is predicted

Taking place in less than three weeks’ time, tickets are already sold out for the Wednesday of Great Yorkshire Show week.

With visitor numbers capped at 35,000 a day, the advice is not to delay booking for the ticket-only event.

Thursday’s Grandstand tickets have also nearly sold out, thanks to the popularity of the Cock O The North, which attracts some of the biggest names in the showjumping world.

Great Yorkshire Show success story: Cock of the North Winner 2022 James Wilson on Imagine De Muze. (Image: Yorkshire Agricultural Society)

Allister Nixon CEO of Yorkshire Agricultural Society which organises the Great Yorkshire Show said: “We are absolutely delighted with the support from our visitors. We have seen unprecedented demand for tickets, selling out Wednesday already and our membership sold out in April.

"It shows the depth of support and love for the Show and we can’t wait to welcome visitors in less than three weeks’ time.

"At this stage, we have tickets remaining for the Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of the Show which we do expect to sell out.

"If you are planning to come along, book now to avoid disappointment.”

The Cock O The North will be held on Thursday in the Main Ring at 3:45pm when some of the best showjumpers in the UK will compete.

Olympic medallist Graham Fletcher, who is part of the show’s showjumping committee, has won the accolade four times on four different horses while his sons have also regularly competed.

The famous showjumping Whitaker family are also regular competitors with Robert Whitaker the most recent winner in 2021.

Expect the best of British livestock when Beef Shorthorn, Charolais and Longhorn Cattle Societies all host their national competitions.

There’s been a record number of sheep entries this year, with a waiting list since April and additional pens drafted in to accommodate numbers which have reached 3,525.

New in the equine rings, there will be classes for Traditional Cobs and Connemara ponies, while the new showjumping classes which debuted last year in the Top Spec White Rose ring, are back and again have had waiting lists.

Over in forestry, the fantastic Great Yorkshire Show Pole Climbing Championships is back this year after two new 100ft Douglas Fir poles were kindly supplied by Dawnay Estates at Wykeham near Scarborough.

A new look fashion show “Sheep to Chic” sponsored by Brook Taverner will be held on the sheep shearing stage next to Brown Gate every day at 12:30.

Sheepdogs are back, last year they were so popular that an area has been created for them near to Gold Gate.

The Vertu Motors GYS Stage will see TV host Matt Baker MBE, Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet and TV presenter Adam Henson appearing in chat shows hosted by TV presenter Christine Talbot.

The Cheese and Dairy Show will again include the charity auction, this year raising funds for Herriot Hospice.

Don’t miss fabulous chef demos in both the Great Yorkshire Food Theatre and the Game Cookery Theatre, as well as the Garden Show and Art Show.

Visitors are encouraged to download a new free Great Yorkshire Show App which will be available next week on both Google Play and iOS App Stores.