Phenomenal 1,000 visitors flock to Harrogate's most iconic venue for 120th anniversary celebrations

The hard-working guardians of Harrogate’s golden Royal Hall have said the venue’s recent 120th anniversary celebrations “exceeded everything we could have wished for” with a phenomenal 1,000-plus people in attendance.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST

First opened in 1903, this glittering palace of red and gold has seen and done it all in the last 120 years, welcoming everyone from community arts groups to the then Prince Charles, The Beatles to Sir Ernest Shackleton.

Gay Steel, a trustee of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust which organised the special day of entertainment, said the celebrations had taken the Grade II listed venue back to its Edwardian heyday.

"The 120th anniversary celebrations exceeded everything we could have wished for at the Royal Hall Restoration Trust,” she said.

The Darren Busby Duo on stage at Harrogate’s glittering Royal Hall during the venue’s recent 120th anniversary celebrations. (Picture Michael Cook Action Stills Photography)The Darren Busby Duo on stage at Harrogate’s glittering Royal Hall during the venue’s recent 120th anniversary celebrations. (Picture Michael Cook Action Stills Photography)
"The hall was taken back to it’s Edwardian heyday, filled with music, people and fun – showcasing our ‘glittering palace of gold’ in all it’s glory.

"All the performances were thoroughly enjoyed by the one thousand-plus people who came through the doors on the day.”

The event at Harrogate’s most iconic venue saw visitors enjoying old-fashioned afternoon tea in the Royal Hall’s boxes or on the hall floor while being serenaded by diverse range of musical entertainment.

Among those appearing were Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, The Stray Notes, Harrogate Spa Town Ukes, vocalist and pianist Catherine Field-Leather and the Darren Busby Duo.

The golden balloons say it all at the 120th anniversary event at Harrogate’s Royal Hall. (Picture Michael Cook Action Stills Photography)The golden balloons say it all at the 120th anniversary event at Harrogate’s Royal Hall. (Picture Michael Cook Action Stills Photography)
Expertly MC-ed by Harry Satloka of Harry’s Walking Tour fame, there were cakes, memorabilia and line dancing as the memories flowed and visitors flooded in.

Gay Steel said the volunteers who manned the event had done a brilliant job, as had all the acts who appeared in the day of celebrations.

"There were fabulous live performances from local choirs and Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, along with two ‘firsts’ for the royal hall – a ukulele orchestra and line dancing for the first time since the late 1990s,” said Gay.

"Harry proved himself a consummate master of ceremonies on stage.

Some of the volunteers of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust outside the venue in Harrogate on the day of the 120th anniversary celebrations. (Picture Michael Cook Action Stills Photography)Some of the volunteers of the Royal Hall Restoration Trust outside the venue in Harrogate on the day of the 120th anniversary celebrations. (Picture Michael Cook Action Stills Photography)
"With the help of the ‘back stage’ team and technicians and the staff of Harrogate Convention Centre, and dedicated volunteers from the restoration trust, the whole day was a resounding success.”

Members of the string section of the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra during the Royal Hall's 120th anniversary celebrations. (Picture Michael Cook Action Stills Photography)Members of the string section of the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra during the Royal Hall's 120th anniversary celebrations. (Picture Michael Cook Action Stills Photography)
