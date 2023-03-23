Pets in poverty - Charity links up with Harrogate Foodbank as cost of living crisis hits pet owners

Pet charity Blue Cross’s shop in The Arcade in Ripon is seeking donations of dog, cat and kitten food, as well as food for small animals including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters which will then be collected and distributed to struggling families through Harrogate District Foodbank.

Blue Cross has teamed up with the local Trussell Trust after seeing for itself how pet owners who are struggling to feed their animals as everyday living costs continue to rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart Ellis, Manager at Blue Cross’s charity shop in Ripon, said: “Here at Blue Cross we’ve heard stories of owners going without food themselves to cover the cost of feeding or caring for their pets and are aware that for some people their pets are their only companions and link to the outside world.

Pet charity Blue Cross’s shop in Ripon is seeking donations of dog, cat and kitten food to be distributed to struggling families through Harrogate District Foodbank.

“No pet should have to go hungry and no one should have to choose between feeding themselves or feeding their pets.

“Pets are part of the family and that’s why we’ve teamed up with our local foodbank to help people to keep their family together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Cussons, Harrogate District Foodbank Manager, said: These wonderful donations will go a long way to supporting our clients to feed their beloved pets and will make a real difference as we support our town in the fight against food poverty.”

There is a reminder that all Foodbank clients need to obtain a referral voucher, so the foodbank can determine who it is dealing with and what their needs are.

There are at least 150 referral agents in Harrogate and a voucher can be obtained from various sources, including a local GP, social worker, the local council or Citizen’s Advice.

Harrogate District Foodbank currently employs two part-time staff members who work for Citizen’s Advice who attend all its foodbank sessions to offer advice on long-term solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pet food donations can be dropped off at the Blue Cross shop.