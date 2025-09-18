'Perfect Sunday' is promised as Harrogate Makers Market gets set to return this weekend

A popular market is coming back this weekend to Harrogate town centre in a boost for the independents.

Harrogate Makers Market will be back on Cambridge Street this Sunday, September 21, 10am to 4pm.

Organised by Real Markets, Real Markets, it’s the sister market to Harrogate Farmers Market which has been running for the last 20 years.

Known for markets that celebrate Yorkshire-based independent producers and makers, returns with its popular makers market this Sunday.

Positioned in the heart of Harrogate on Cambridge Street, the sister market to Harrogate Farmers Market which has been running 20 years, Harrogate Makers Market features a range of makers showcasing their art, jewellery, photography, gifts, candles, stationery and much more.

All traders are from Yorkshire, meaning visitors can find the perfect treat while supporting local talent.

Real Markets director Lucy Allen said: “What a lovely way to spend an autumnal Sunday, browsing stalls and supporting local talent.

"It’s not too earlier to get those unique, lovingly made, gifts for Christmas, or even talk to our makers for bespoke pieces.

"That’s the beauty of meeting our makers you really can get something special.”

Harrogate Makers Market is held on the third Sunday of each month.

The team at Real Markets run monthly and special event markets in various locations in Yorkshire including Ilkley, Saltaire, Grassington, Halifax, Leeds and Otley.

As well as supporting local and speciality producers, they also give regular support to community initiatives including to Ripley Endowed CofE Primary School.