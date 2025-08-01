'Perfect romantic setting' for Shakespeare and Jane Austen at magnificent country house near Ripon

Shakespeare in the outdoors is coming to one of the finest country homes in the Harrogate area – and beyond.

Live theatre is to return to Newby Hall near Ripon later this month and September with performances of Twelfth Night and Pride and Prejudice.

Built in the 1690s by Sir Christopher Wren, Newby Hall is one of Britain's finest Adam Houses with award-winning gardens.

The family home of Mr and Mrs Richard Compton, it is regarded as one of Britain’s finest Adam Houses.

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will present Shakespeare outdoors at Newby Hall near Ripon later this month and September with performances of Twelfth Night followed by Pride and Prejudice. (Picture contributed)

The epitome of a romantic setting, The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will present Shakespeare’s romantic comedy on Friday, August 15 as it was first performed - in the open air, with a male cast, Elizabethan costumes, music and dance.

Set to be staged on Newby Hall’s West Lawn, tickets include access to the gardens from noon.

Visitors are invited to bringing a picnic and chairs.

The performance starts at 7pm and ends around 9pm.

Tickets are £18 adult and £10 for children, under-4’s go free.

The Victorian Gothic Revival Church of Christ the Consoler in the grounds of Newby Hall is the magnificent setting for Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on Thursday, September 11.

Commemorating the 250th anniversary of Austen’s birth, this special adaptation of one of Austen’s most treasured works is packed with rivalries, regrets and romance.

Performed by the critically-acclaimed This Is My Theatre company, the one act play runs from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Tickets are £16 adult, £12 for under-12s, under-4’s go free.